Along Came Daffy

Snow-bound in a cabin, two starving men begin visualizing each other as food, before salesman Daffy Duck calls at their door. The two men fancy Daffy as a duck dinner and chase him around the cabin. Daffy tells them he is a cookbook salesman with a complimentary turkey dinner. The men let Daffy go and sit down to feast on turkey, but a group of famished mice suddenly appear and devour the bird before the men can raise a knife to carve. When Daffy returns to try to sell the men some after-dinner mints, they resume their hungry chase of Daffy.