Along Came Love

The shop girl Emmy Grant meets the handsome doorman John Patrick O'Ryan outside of a theater and she is convinced that he is her true love. O'Ryan is a zealous medical student, soon to be a pediatrician, and is oblivious to Emmy's frantic attempts to gain his attention. O'Ryan is totally focused on babies. Undaunted, she 'borrows' a baby and a buggy, determined to catch O'Ryan.