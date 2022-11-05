Not Available

Along Came Love

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The shop girl Emmy Grant meets the handsome doorman John Patrick O'Ryan outside of a theater and she is convinced that he is her true love. O'Ryan is a zealous medical student, soon to be a pediatrician, and is oblivious to Emmy's frantic attempts to gain his attention. O'Ryan is totally focused on babies. Undaunted, she 'borrows' a baby and a buggy, determined to catch O'Ryan.

    Cast

    		Irene HerveyEmmy Grant
    		Charles StarrettJohn Patrick O'Ryan
    		H.B. WarnerDr. Martin
    		Ferdinand GottschalkMr. Vincent
    		Charles JudelsJoe Jacobs
    		Frank ReicherPlanetarium Lecturer

