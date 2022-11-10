Not Available

Along Came Polly

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Jersey Films

Reuben Feffer (Ben Stiller) is a guy who's spent his entire life playing it safe. Polly Prince (Jennifer Aniston) is irresistible as a free-spirit who lives for the thrill of the moment. When these two comically mismatched souls collide, Reuben's world is turned upside down, as he makes an uproarious attempt to change his life from middle-of-the-road to totally-out-there!

Cast

Ben StillerReuben Feffer
Jennifer AnistonPolly Prince
Philip Seymour HoffmanSandy Lyle
Debra MessingLisa Kramer
Alec BaldwinStan Indursky
Hank AzariaClaude

Images