Along Came Youth

Set in London, American Larry Brooks, former millionaire and now broke, pursues lovely Elinor Farrington who, encouraged by her Aunt to marry wealth, falls for him not knowing that he is poor. Trying to regain his status in the racing world since the loss of his champion racehorse and the efforts of a gangster left him penniless, he and his trainer live from hand to mouth as he tries desperately to woo the girl, despite her aunt's suspicions. But Elinor soon finds herself falling for him until he admits to all that he is not what he appears to be.