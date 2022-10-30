Not Available

What do you do when your entire family is against the bride of your choice? Do you replace your family? Or do you replace the bride? Or do you make an aloo-chaat of your life? Aloo Chaat the film, is rich in masala - with plots within sub-plots, with wisecracks dripping endlessly like that tangy chutney, and is a treat that you don't want to miss.It tickles you, shakes you, rattles you, and gags you as it takes you through the narrow lanes and equally narrow minds of orthodox Delhi parents, to a wider world of love and romance, and an unexpected twist in the tale...