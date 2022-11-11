Not Available

A master of a large factory divides his son Ahmed with the successful engineer who helps him in managing the factory, Ismail who fails in his studies and depends on his father's wealth. The hatred is born inside the heart of Ishmael after the death of their father because of the transfer of the estate to Ahmed before his death for fear of contempt for Ismail and waste of wealth, trying to implicate his sister in the murder of a sister of the factory's agents, but released. Ismail believes he succeeded in killing his brother after Ahmad's car was blown up. Ahmed marries Rasha, whom Ismael loves. Five years later, he decides to marry his cousin, the widow of his brother Rasha, and everyone will be surprised when Ahmed returns after he has regained his memory and faces Ismail with his crimes. Ismael dies in the hands of proper relatives.