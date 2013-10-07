Alpha and Omega 2: A Howl-iday Adventure

2013

Kate & Humphrey and their 3 wolf cubs (Stinky, Claudette and Runt) are happily preparing to celebrate their first winter together when their smallest cub, Runt, mysteriously disappears. They must now go on a new journey across the wilderness to find and bring back Runt before the winter snows block their way home. It's their greatest adventure yet, filled with action and suspense as well as plenty of the humor and heartwarming moments that were delivered in the first theatrical release. While their adventure does not end exactly as planned, Kate & Humphrey discover that "Home is where the Family Is."