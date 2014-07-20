Alpha and Omega: The Legend of The Saw Tooth Cave

2014

The Alphas and Omegas share a thrilling adventure after Runt discovers the Saw Tooth Cave. Runt finds a wolf in need and lends a helping paw. Stars Ben Diskin & Kate Higgins. American computer-animated action-comedy/fantasy film exclusively from Walmart. It is the fourth film in the Alpha and Omega franchise and the sequel to Alpha and Omega, A Howl-iday Adventure, and The Great Wolf Games.