Alpha and Omega: The Legend of The Saw Tooth Cave

The Alphas and Omegas share a thrilling adventure after Runt discovers the Saw Tooth Cave. Runt finds a wolf in need and lends a helping paw. Stars Ben Diskin & Kate Higgins. American computer-animated action-comedy/fantasy film exclusively from Walmart. It is the fourth film in the Alpha and Omega franchise and the sequel to Alpha and Omega, A Howl-iday Adventure, and The Great Wolf Games.
|Ben Diskin
|Humphrey
|Kate Higgins
|Kate / Lilly / Stinky (voice)
|Debi Derryberry
|Runt (voice) (as Dee Dee Greene)
|Marieve Herington
|Claudette (voice) (as Lindsay Torrance)
|R. Martin Klein
|Tony (voice) (as Bill Lader)
