2014

Alpha and Omega: The Legend of The Saw Tooth Cave

  • Family
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 20th, 2014

Studio

Crest Animation Production

The Alphas and Omegas share a thrilling adventure after Runt discovers the Saw Tooth Cave. Runt finds a wolf in need and lends a helping paw. Stars Ben Diskin & Kate Higgins. American computer-animated action-comedy/fantasy film exclusively from Walmart. It is the fourth film in the Alpha and Omega franchise and the sequel to Alpha and Omega, A Howl-iday Adventure, and The Great Wolf Games.

Cast

Ben DiskinHumphrey
Kate HigginsKate / Lilly / Stinky (voice)
Debi DerryberryRunt (voice) (as Dee Dee Greene)
Marieve HeringtonClaudette (voice) (as Lindsay Torrance)
R. Martin KleinTony (voice) (as Bill Lader)

View Full Cast >

Images