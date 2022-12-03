Not Available

Centered around new age douche-bag / weed farmer, Sage, who divides the commune in Topanga Canyon that he shares with his best friend Max, and their multiple girlfriends, after Sage accuses Max of stealing his kale chips recipe to launch his fad health products line to success. Sage makes a deal with big-time drug lord / gangster rapper, Honey Bear, to train Sage as his protégé in his pride-fueled ploy to one-up his now ex-best friend, and take back what he believes is rightfully his: Alpha Hippie status.