Alpha Project: Arwah Penasaran

    In a mental hospital a police Inspector Rudi's interview is underway with a patient named Satya. The patient was the leader of a group of students who conducted an experiment called Alpha Project. This group consists of four electro students from a Bandung university: Janu, Aji, Dini and Satya. Alpha Project is an experimental video recording equipment to capture images or sound signals from the existence of other dimensions using their own assembled technology. Their experiments actually almost succeeded, but their success must be paid a very high price.

