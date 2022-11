Not Available

The video consists of nine tracks (ten if you count "Anyway", which is played over the closing credits), included in the album The Breathtaking Blue each of which accompanies a short film by a different director. The video for "Middle of the Riddle" won an Oscar for best short feature. Dedicated to the memory of Bruce Chatwin 1940-1988. Recorded and Mixed at Lunapark Studios, Berlin Except Romeos mixed at Townhouse, London