Once the actor Rebrov flatly refused to participate in an obscene performance and flew, as they say, out the door. When he came home and found out that his family was going to be replenished, the exemplary family man was not upset, but organized a cooperative "Sibiryak", where lonely childless women were guaranteed the appearance of beautiful babies. Assistant Rebrov became Vovik also an actor-loser. Hopeless drinker and completely indifferent to the female sex, the fat man will be very talented to play the role of a psychic as long as the "Siberian" does not attract the attention of the racket and until a sweet woman with a dream to give birth to a son from a psychic appears in his apartment.