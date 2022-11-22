Not Available

Armin Linke’s Alpi is the result of seven years of research on contemporary perceptions of the landscape of the Alps, juxtaposing places and situations across all eight bordering nations. Alpi shows the Alps as a key location, owing to its delicacy and environmental importance, where one can observe and study the complexity of social, economic, and political relationships. Even if the imagery of Alps is still that of a world that is pre-modern, Alpi presents that unique landscape as a laboratory of modernity and its illusions.