Alpine for You

Not Available

Popeye is climbing the Alps, and Olive is being hauled up behind him on a rope, taking pictures. Mountain guide Bluto spots them through binoculars, and goes crazy over Olive. He immediately intercepts them and tries to convince them they need a professional guide. Popeye resists, so Bluto uses a number of tricks: cutting the rope, burning a bridge they are crossing, using a magnet to break Popeye's climbing pick. Olive finally has had enough, and goes off with Bluto, who promptly gets her alone in a dark cave. Her screams bring Popeye, whose battle with Bluto carves a Mount Rushmore replica in a mountain-top. Bluto knocks Popeye into a snowbank, where a Saint Bernard dog revives him with spinach (after consulting a handy Popeye comic book). Popeye bashes Bluto into a mountain, forming a Paramount logo.