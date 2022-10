Not Available

For ages, the highest mountains in Europe have been a strong barrier right in the middle of Europe. At the same, the Alps are a world of fascinating adventures awaiting you. In this film, you will make a special journey across the Alps and you will see a diversity of mountain landscapes on unique images. We will take you to the crystal clear lakes of the Salzkammergut area, to the blooming green Alpine pastures and ice-covered, unfriendly peaks all in breathtaking 3D.