Alrayes Omar Harb

Not Available

A casino for foreigners run by the "Age of War," which is of overwhelming presence, joining the work has a quiet young man wants money to complete his marriage, Vthgerh his fiancee and his family for his work with the casino. Excel in his work by the Director and Fajb Astafah despite his fraud in order to provide money for the luscious feel free to place and loved at the same time establish a relationship with a prostitute working the casino. He decides to torment him Akhtaueh recognition of the Director, who declares that all what is happening to him but with his knowledge and he is the master of all around him.