Not Available

A young pizza-deliverer, Andréa, introduces Laure, a 20 year old girl he barely knows, to his friend David, a wealthy layabout who is looking for models for his porn photo agency. Eager for an easy escape from her dull life, Laure agrees to attend an audition with David’s boss, who proposes that she appears in hard core porn videos. She does not realise - until it is too late - that she has entered a world of hedonistic excess and brutal self-destruction...