Laila (Elham Shaheen) lives happily with her husband Hossam (Yasser Jalal) in a coastal city, but is surprised by the return of her older sister Naimat (Nadia El Gendy) to live with her after her financial situation deteriorated. At the same time, Hossam tries to look behind Naamat After one of his best friends fell in love with her, for the course of a hidden struggle inside the house.