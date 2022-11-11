الرغبه والضياع

Not Available

The film revolves around Abdullah, who works as an auto mechanic and dreams of becoming a taxi driver and marrying a maid, Saadia. Abdullah kills Majdi al-Baltaji and the Ghanaian friend Nawal al-Khattab. Abdullah fled after trying to defend himself, but the events are alternated and accused of killing Ghanaian Nawal. One of the villas descends where Murad and his wife, who live a quiet life with their young children, live. Abdullah takes the occupants hostage so he can escape. The owner of the house knows Dr. Murad that Abdullah is suffering from colic and offers treatment, but Abdullah refuses. Abdullah sympathizes with the family of Dr. Murad, who begins to convince him to surrender. The police come to arrest him trying to escape and die during the escape.