Als meine Frau mein Chef wurde

Not Available

Hanna, who works with her husband Martin at a Hamburg shipyard, is to be promoted to Deputy Managing Director. Enthusiastically, she accepts the job. But her boss Bernd Möller aims at closing the yard and uses Hanna for his perfidious plans. It must enforce unpopular decisions that affect Martin's work. It does not take long for her private and family life to be seriously harmed by the workload. Not only the future of the company, but also the marriage of Hanna and Martin is at stake