Alsada Elmortashon

Mahmoud, a simple employee of the Ministry of Health, loves lawyer "Amal", who trains in the office of her teacher, "Ali Hammad", Mahmoud "travels" to Kuwait to improve his financial situation. Her wealthy professor escapes chasing her cousin, Fathi officer, Mahmoud settles in Cairo after returning from abroad and renews his hope to marry Amal after her husband's death. Bribery from "Ibrahim Al-Fakharani" to facilitate the process of importing rotten food for "Al-Fakharani". Amal defends him and accuses her cousin of fabricating the accusation. Mahmoud's order is revealed, he collapses and confesses that he is already bribed after he reaches his home to find that his brother, sister and children died after eating the canned food that he admitted to the country.