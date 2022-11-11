Not Available

The talented jeweler controls the whale on Al-Sagha Street in the heart of Cairo, to control the prices of jewelry, and he loves women and not only marry four. But keeps relations with others, and tries to seduce Fathia jewelery connoisseur of the neighborhood, but it requires marriage, he is forced to divorce one of his wives to marry her, to achieve her ambitions, abandoning the love of (Abdo) worker whale jewelry despite her mother stuck to him a suitable husband for her daughter. The whale continues its traditional hobby of chasing and betraying women with another woman and then releasing them