Not Available

In Alexandria, a family of three brothers, the first Hammam, head of a drug trafficking gang under the guise of a transport office inside the port, succeeds in attracting his little brother Khamis to the narcotics trade, while their sister Fatima rejects this illegal route, objects to their criminal trade and remains a minor worker in the shop. Therese sells clothes .. Fatima has a love relationship with Mansour, a friend of her brother Khamis, but he has been absent from the neighborhood for many years