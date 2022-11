Not Available

The police follow the activity of a robbery and pickpocketing gang led by the professor, and his daughter shares with him emotions at work, and Lieutenant-Colonel Salah, who is in charge of arresting this gang, who suffers from the power of his wealthy wife, who gets rid of her through divorce, is freed from her chains, but falls in love with the emotions of the pickpocket and marries her in the hope of revealing the hellish methods For the gang in thefts.