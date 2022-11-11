الشيطانه التى احبتنى

Not Available

Police follow the activity of gang robbery and twitching led by the professor and shared by his daughter Awatif in the work depending on the latest means of computer work to achieve great successes in the criminal operations at the expense of the failure of Lieutenant-Colonel charged with the arrest of this gang, which suffers from the power of his rich and corrupt wife who gets rid of divorce freed from restrictions and humiliation for him . But he falls in love with the emotions of the women and marry her in the hope of revealing the infernal methods of the gang in robberies and pretending the officer Salah separated until he married the gang and lives with the gang to be arrested, but after the emotions become pregnant.