A strong friendship forced Laila to choose one way: to return to prison, but this time without her friend Zeinab, after Leila and Zainab were able to escape during their deportation. They know Salah who finds out and decides to start telling the police about them but he falls in love with Zeinab and tries to persuade her to inform her police about her friend Leila and Zainab is hit by a cold cold and Leila stands beside her. Zeinab regrets and urges Leila to escape before the police arrive, Zeenab is getting worse and while the police have come to arrest Laila, Zainab's last breath has been heard, and her friend has put her in deep sorrow.