Alter Bridge: Live from Amsterdam

Not Available

Formed in 2004 by Creed members Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips and former Mayfield Four singer Myles Kennedy, Alter Bridge is a hard rock band that continues to gain in popularity in a time when record and ticket sales are down. Having spawned 5 Top Ten hits in the US and numerous Top Ten Hits Internationally, Alter Bridge is now becoming one of the most respectable hard rock touring acts in the World. Three of the members 'other band Creed was one of the most successful rock groups ever, having sold over 30 million records, winning a Grammy Award and selling out arenas and stadiums world- wide. Live from Amsterdam is the their first concert film and live album, recorded on December 7, 2008 at the Heineken Music Hall in Amsterdam, Netherlands.