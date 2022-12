Not Available

Live in Köln Palladium 2016 1. Addicted To Pain 00:00:00​ 2. Ghost Of Days Gone By 00:04:22​ 3. Cry Of Achilles 00:09:46​ 4. Crows On A Wire 00:16:27​ 5. Ties That Bind 00:21:06​ 6. Waters Rising 00:24:52​ 7. Watch Over You 00:30:50​ 8. My Champion 00:36:29​ 9. Isolation 00:41:12​ 10. Blackbird 00:46:01​ 11. Metalingus 00:54:59​ 12. Open Your Eyes 01:00:10​ 13. Show Me A Leader 01:07:17​ 14. Rise Today 01:12:50