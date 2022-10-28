Altergeist

Not Available

Tedi Sarafian, writer of TERMINATOR 3: RISE OF THE MACHINES and TANK GIRL makes his feature directorial debut with this horror/sci-fi thriller based on true events. King’s Ransom Winery is known as one of the most haunted places in North America. Gruesome suicides and murders, suspicious fires, and strange otherworldly phenomena have occurred with disturbing frequency throughout the dark history of the estate, all linked back to a past shocking slaughter where the victim was stabbed thirteen times. And that unlucky number has appeared a constant throughout every unexplained bizarre incident. Now a group of six paranormal investigators have been given 48-hour weekend access to the winery to conduct a search for evidence of the other side. Soon they begin to see things and witness strange happenings causing each to act out of character as a sinister presence forces long-buried memories and deep-seated fears to bubble to the surface.