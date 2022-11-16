Not Available

Alternate is a character driven sci-fi set in the world where alternative realities collide. Most important theme of the movie is fear. Fear is the main driving force behind all character’s decisions. Whether its fear of unknown creatures that are entering our world, beings beyond our imagination or fear of losing loved ones. Heart of the movie is reflection on Ellys emotions while going through her lose. After she lose her father, her sister is everything she has. All she wants to do is to protect her. She lives in fear, not enjoying moments that are given to her. That fear eventually leads her to negative ending. Eventually, everyone will lose someone loved. That’s part of life. Elly at the end realizes, that it’s important to enjoy every single moment of life, show love and not to spent life in fear.