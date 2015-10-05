2015

Alternate Realities

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 5th, 2015

Studio

T-CAT Films

John Rotit is a happy, content man with a loving wife. Hours later, he's a rock star shooting up heroin. And after that...he's something far more sinister. John unwillingly flashes between three parallel lives in which he knowingly exists in each. He has no clue how or why this phenomenon is occurring, only that he wants it to stop. John's judgment becomes clouded as he'll do anything he can to end his flashes and remain in the one life where he's truly happy.

Cast

Christopher JudgeProfessor Ernstrom
Donny BoazJohn Rotit
Elle LaMontClare Rotit
AnnMarie GiaquintoIrene
Deke AndersonDr. Ryan Greene
Johnny WalterCharlie Hudson

View Full Cast >

Images