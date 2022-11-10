Alternate Routes Tokyo

Not Available

Tokyo International travelers brave constant rain and still have a great experience in one of the world's largest cities. The backpackers learn about Japan's fascinating history at the Edo and war memorial museums before heading to the world's largest fish market. Partying in several of the incredible nightlife areas of Tokyo opens their eyes to the unique Japanese youth culture. Experience the rush of traveling the world for the first time with a crew of international back-packers, ages 16 - 22 on their quest for adventure, romance and the perfect moment.