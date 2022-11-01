Alternative Theories of UFO Origins

Not Available

The CE4 Research Conference Contact: The Evidence, The Message The 2008 Roswell UFO Festival Conference Greg Bishop has been studying UFOs and the paranormal for most of his life. His first article on the subject was published in 1988. In his book Project Beta: The Story of Paul Bennewitz, National Security, and the Creation of a Modern UFO Myth (2005 Simon & Schuster/ Pocket Books) he wrote about a government campaign of disinformation perpetrated against an unsuspecting U.S. citizen. The no-man's land between the extremes of wide-eyed belief and closed-minded debunkery has fascinated Greg and led to the birth of a magazine he co-founded called The Excluded Middle, which was a journal of UFOs, conspiracy research, psychedelia and new science