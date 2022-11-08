Not Available

Altes Herz geht auf die Reise

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The underage Rosemarie is still too young to run her inherited farm by herself; but she's more than aware that her foster father and the farm's administrator, the farmer Schlieker, is constantly skimming from the farm's finances to line his own pocket. To put an end to Schlieker's scheme, Rosemarie asks her godfather, Professor Kittgus, for help. But when Kittgus confronts Schlieker, the farmer not only proves to be unreasonable but also violent...

Cast

Maly DelschaftMali Schlieker
Wolfgang KielingDer Solist im Schulchor
Gerhard BienertPaul Schlieker
Else Reval

View Full Cast >

Images