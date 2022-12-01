Not Available

Althyria

    Originally created as a 90 minute feature film, Althyria premiered at the Reno Little Theater in November 2018. It was the story of a woman searching for her identical twin sister, an artist who believes that the world of her dreams, which she is painting obsessively, is real. The concept is a psychological exploration of the melding of reality and dreams in the increasingly disturbed mind of the main character. The characters of the twin sisters were played by Zakotah Sevon. This plotline has evolved into a more impressionistic story with a surreal approach to fit the film's basic concept of splitting into fragments the character's experience, reflecting a whole that remains enigmatic and ultimately mysterious.

