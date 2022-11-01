Alticity 6: Dedication

Not Available

Our riders dedication to the ideals of snowmobiling is admirable and has become a way of life. They know it’s not a matter of if they get hurt, it’s a matter of when. Whether or not we are there with our cameras to capture the moment does not change the way these riders adhere to their unspoken duty of pushing the limits in the sport of snowmobiling. We filmed amazing things happening all over the world during the winder of 2005/2006. Canadians bombing huge drops and breaking their faces. Swedes hitting massive jumps in June on a Norwegian Glacier. Alaskans going for the world record distance jump. Turbo powered Apex’s dominating the highest peaks at the Big Dawg and Big Iron Shootouts, neck deep powder descents, and bone crushing crashes are just a few highlights. The film is dedicatedd to the riders, the fans, the haters, the soldiers, and those we have lost to the sport such as Jeremy Crapo.