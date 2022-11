Not Available

Head off the beaten track to experience the true spirit of snowmobiling in Sweden, Norway, British Columbia and the United States. This extreme sports program focuses on big mountain free-riding and features deep power, big jumps, wrecks and insane climbs. Expert riders such as Tim McGregor, Christoph von Alvensleben, Nathan Pelloni, Geoff Kyle and Stefan Hansson will impress viewers with their killer moves and death-defying stunts.