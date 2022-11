Not Available

The first World Air Games -- held in Turkey in 1997 -- attracted more than 3000 competitors from 75 nations. With the use of air cameras, competitions are shown in powerful detail, from the skydiving teams made up of eight people to the solo sky surfers and paragliders. Other competitions include powered aerobatics, ballooning, microlights and more. These DVDs allow you to feel the rush of the air with your feet firmly planted on the ground.