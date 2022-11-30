Not Available

Mother Khadija (Amina Rizk) works as a maid to raise her daughter Nemat (Shadia). The school principal (Nelly Mazloum) sympathizes with her and gives her a room in her garden to live in with her daughter. Nemat is raised with Mona (Amal Farid), the daughter of the principal. She loves Nemat, the wealthy young man Hassan (Hassan Youssef), but his family rejects their marriage. Nemat is ashamed of her mother's work and runs away from home. Nemat works in several jobs but is subjected to many harassment, and at the same time she continues her relationship with Hassan despite all the pressures around her.