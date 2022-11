Not Available

In the glistening light of the vast Andean mountains lies the village of Contay, three hours away from the nearest bigger city. The myth here says that who dreams of snakes, will argue with their husband the next day. Dreaming of music, brings good news instead. This is the home of Elisa Taboada and her family. She is campaigning in the regional elections as a community speaker, aiming to bring more attention to women’s rights.