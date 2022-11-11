الطيب والشرس والجميله

Not Available

Adel is a secretary of the prosecution, where he works honestly and honestly and is known for integrity and integrity. He dedicated his life to the sole education of Ahmed after the death of his wife, whom he loved. The corrupt young man Tamer, the son of the millionaire, is arrested on charges of drug addiction. Prosecutors in the possession of Adel but to no avail. Shokry's children kidnap Ahmed to pressure Adel but he can save him. He thanks Shakri with his wife Ahlam to get a fair and tugging and stealing the prosecution's permission from the case file, but she regrets and returns it to him after discovering his integrity and his good work .. Shukry tries to kill Adel and injures him seriously, On himself until he reaches the procurator and inspects the file to take the right course.