Alucardos: Retrato de un vampiro

Terror, transsexuals and an eternal cult film. What is on the mind of horror film director Juan Lopez Moctezuma and his fans, Manolo and Lalo, who are not only obsessed with the Mexican horror film Alucarda, but also believe in their hearts that they are its true characters? After finding the director in a psychiatric hospital, they kidnap him to make him remember his gloriously twisted past . An unclassifiable film that uses interviews, stock shots and recreations of a past that may only have existed in the nightmares of its protagonists.