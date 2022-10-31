Not Available

Alucardos: Retrato de un vampiro

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Terror, transsexuals and an eternal cult film. What is on the mind of horror film director Juan Lopez Moctezuma and his fans, Manolo and Lalo, who are not only obsessed with the Mexican horror film Alucarda, but also believe in their hearts that they are its true characters? After finding the director in a psychiatric hospital, they kidnap him to make him remember his gloriously twisted past. An unclassifiable film that uses interviews, stock shots and recreations of a past that may only have existed in the nightmares of its protagonists.

    Cast

    		Manuel Durán
    		Eduardo Mondragón
    		Juan Carlos Colombo
    		Luis Romano
    		Óscar Olivares
    		Mikel Mateos

