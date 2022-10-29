Alumbrones

Not Available

This documentary feature looks at the work and lives of twelve contemporary Cuban artists, living in Havana today. Through in-depth interviews, the film covers a diverse range of subjects and issues, from supply shortages and constant blackouts ('apagones') to family life, love, sex and music. Visiting each person in their home and studio, the film explores the varying styles, techniques, themes, philosophies and ideas present in their work. Through this is revealed the many obstacles and difficulties that are faced on a daily basis and the feelings each person has towards the place they call home.