Twenty years ago Alan Ereira's influential television film From The Heart of the World: The Elder Brothers' Warning brought global attention to the Kogi people of Colombia, a remote and ancient South American civilization determined to caution us about environmental damage to the earth. Now, two decades later and convinced that their message has gone unheeded, the next generation of Kogi are reaching out to the world once more with a much more specific warning about the future of the planet.