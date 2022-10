Not Available

Austin Trout faced Saul Alvarez who was also undefeated as a professional. The bout went the full distance and Alvarez came out victorious. All three judges scorecards were in favor of Alvarez. Trout lost his WBA Light Middleweight title. Alvarez retained his WBC Light Middleweight title. Alvarez became the new WBA Light Middleweight and WBC Light Middleweight champion.