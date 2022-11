Not Available

Biographical documentary about Álvaro Barreirinhas Cunhal (1913-2005), lider of the Portuguese Communist Party for over half a century, living in clandestinity during the "New State" dictatorship. Divided in two parts: "What To Do?" and "The State And The Revolution", produced in 2005 and released on DVD in 2006 to commemorate the first year of Álvaro Cunhal's death.