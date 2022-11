Not Available

The Chipmunks head for outer space in this affectionate Star Trek spoof. Theodore stars as Dr. McRoy, who's abducted by aliens. Now it's Capt. Dirk (Alvin), Mr. Speck (Simon), Uhaha (Brittany) and the crew of the USS Boobyprize to the rescue. But will they reach McRoy before he's brainwashed by his captors? Two additional episodes from the beloved animated series, "Elementary, My Dear Simon" and "Chip Tracy," are included as a bonus.