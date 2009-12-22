2009

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 22nd, 2009

Studio

Fox 2000 Pictures

Pop sensations Alvin, Simon and Theodore end up in the care of Dave Seville's twenty-something nephew Toby. The boys must put aside music super stardom to return to school, and are tasked with saving the school's music program by winning the $25,000 prize in a battle of the bands. But the Chipmunks unexpectedly meet their match in three singing chipmunks known as The Chipettes - Brittany, Eleanor and Jeanette. Romantic and musical sparks are ignited when the Chipmunks and Chipettes square off.

Cast

David CrossIan
Jason LeeDave
Justin LongAlvin (voice)
Matthew Gray GublerSimon (voice)
Jesse McCartneyTheodore (voice)
Amy PoehlerEleanor (voice)

