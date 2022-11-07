Alvin Lee's Ten Years Later - Rockpalast Live

Not Available

One of rock's most explosive and innovative guitarists, Alvin Lee, set the music alight as founding member of the seminal band, Ten Years After. This special edition of Rockpalast spotlights the artists' new project, Alvin Lee's Ten Year's Later providing indisputable evidence that the talented axesmith is still capable of delivering spellbinding fretboard mastery that routinely leaves audience members in awe-struck admiration. Tracks: ------- 1. Gonna Turn You On 2. Help Me 3. Ain't Nothing Shaking 4. Hey Joe 5. I'm Going Home 6. Chao Choo Mama 7. Rip It Up