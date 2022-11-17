Always a Bride

Not Available

Straight-laced Jordan (Martin) is about to marry Peter (Snedeker), a clean-cut ambitious attorney. Before she walks down the aisle, Jordan and her best friends, Claire (Adrienne Frantz) and Jessica (Daphnee Duplaix), head to Vegas for a bachelorette party, because what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, right? But when Jordan wakes up the next morning unable to recall the night before, she panics when she finds she’s in movie star Matt's (Ethan Erickson) hotel suite with a gigantic diamond on her finger and a marriage certificate lying nearby. Before Jordan can have the marriage annulled and put this nightmare behind her, the impromptu wedding explodes into a publicity stunt fueled by Matt’s manager Eric (Bruce Nozick) to promote his latest movie. With her wedding day approaching, Jordan finds herself more confused than ever when she starts falling in love with the movie star she’s married to instead of the fiancé she thought was her perfect match.